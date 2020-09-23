Converse shoes for the whole family from $25 during today’s Hautelook Sale

Hautelook is currently offering Converse shoes for the whole family starting at $25. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. The Chuck Taylor Mid Sneaker is on sale for $45 and originally was priced at $60. These shoes can be worn by both men and women alike and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for casual wear. You can pair this style with jeans, khakis, or leggings alike, depending on the event. They were also designed to be able to slip on and off seamlessly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Shoreline Linen Sneaker is another notable deal from this event. Originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find them for $40. This is a great style for fall and its neutral coloring makes them easy to style.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Adventure Sale that’s offering 50% off fall must-haves from $25.

