Eddie Bauer takes 50% off fall adventure styles with jackets, more from $25

- Sep. 23rd 2020 11:14 am ET

For a limited time only, Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off adventure essentials. Prices are as marked. Plus, it’s offering an extra 50% off clearance with promo code FALL50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $100. One of the most notable deals for men is the Sandstone Backbone Grid Jacket that’s currently marked down to $75. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $149. This jacket is great for hiking or fall sports with stretch material and lightweight fabric. It’s also sweat-wicking and highly-packable, which is great for traveling. Plus, you can find this style in three color options. Score even more deals from Eddie Bauer below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas Fall Sale that’s offering up to 50% off popular shoes, apparel, and more.

