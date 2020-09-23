Eddie Bauer takes 50% off fall adventure styles with jackets, more from $25

For a limited time only, Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off adventure essentials. Prices are as marked. Plus, it’s offering an extra 50% off clearance with promo code FALL50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $100. One of the most notable deals for men is the Sandstone Backbone Grid Jacket that’s currently marked down to $75. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $149. This jacket is great for hiking or fall sports with stretch material and lightweight fabric. It’s also sweat-wicking and highly-packable, which is great for traveling. Plus, you can find this style in three color options. Score even more deals from Eddie Bauer below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sandstone Backbone Grid Jacket $75 (Orig. $149)
- Expedition Performance Flannel Shirt $30 (Orig. $80)
- Horizon Jogger Pants $40 (Orig. $80)
- Ripstop Guide Long-Sleeve Shirt $35 (Orig. $70)
- Search 2.0 3-In-1 Down Jacket $125 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Movement Lux High-Rise 7/8 $40 (Orig. $80)
- On The Trail Crew Sweatshirt $38 (Orig. $75)
- On The Trail 1/4 Zip Pullover $50 (Orig. $99)
- Microtherm 2.0 Down Jacket $95 (Orig. $249)
- Enatai Drape-Front Wrap $25 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
