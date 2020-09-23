Gold Toe’s Harrington 6-Pack of Crew Socks drops to $10 Prime shipped, more

Amazon is currently offering the Gold Toe Men’s Harrington 6-PackCrew Socks in several color options for $9.90 Prime shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and regularly these socks are priced at $22. These socks will pair perfectly with fall boots or dress shoes alike. They’re also sweat-wicking and designed to help keep your feet cool. This style is also cushioned for added comfort and infused with spandex, which makes them easy to pull on and off. With over 2,500 reviews, they’re rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

You can also find the Gold Toe Men’s 3-Pack Fluffies Crew Socks in white for $8.10. This is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year and they’re regularly priced at $14. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 930 reviews.

You will also want to be sure to swing by our fashion guide for additional deals today. adidas is currently having it fall sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and Under Armour is also offering discounts for cool weather from $13.

Gold Toe Harrington Crew Socks feature:

Soft, durable cotton and a full-cushion foot make the Harrington by GOLDTOE ideal for work and leisure.

Carefully constructed with AquaFX Moisture Control technology and spandex for a Perfect Fit, these socks are engineered to keep your feet cool and dry – no matter what is on the agenda

Designed with an authentic rib construction in a variety of marled yarns, the Harrington complements any outfit, while ensuring effortless style and all day comfort.

