Our exclusive Incase discounts outfit your MacBook, iPad, more in style

We’ve partnered with Side Deal, the folks behind Meh, to offer 9to5 readers an exclusive discount on various Incase backpacks and accessories. Use code INCASE9TO5 to lock-in your savings and bag free shipping. Headlining is the EO Hardshell Roller Suitcase at $49. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150 at Amazon we’ve not seen it below $75 to date. This model offers a robust design that’s ideal for travel while offering space for MacBooks up to 17-inches in size along with most modern iPads. Another big selling point is the expandable main compartment that can become 35% larger if you really stuff this bag full. I’ve been using various Incase luggage as my main companion for longer trips for a few years now. The blend of quality, attention to detail, and tech-minded builds make them a perfect partner for travel. Rated 3.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more Incase deals down below.

The hard-shell roller is a midsize carry-on with a polycarbonate hard-shell front panel for those who desire enhanced protection. The dedicated technology compartment features a padded sleeve that fits up to a 17 inch MacBook pro, an iPad slip pocket and multiple organizer pockets. Even better, the tech compartment’s butterfly design opens flat for quick and easy airport security screening.

