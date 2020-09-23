Our exclusive Incase discounts outfit your MacBook, iPad, more in style

- Sep. 23rd 2020 3:01 pm ET

We’ve partnered with Side Deal, the folks behind Meh, to offer 9to5 readers an exclusive discount on various Incase backpacks and accessories. Use code INCASE9TO5 to lock-in your savings and bag free shipping. Headlining is the EO Hardshell Roller Suitcase at $49. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150 at Amazon we’ve not seen it below $75 to date. This model offers a robust design that’s ideal for travel while offering space for MacBooks up to 17-inches in size along with most modern iPads. Another big selling point is the expandable main compartment that can become 35% larger if you really stuff this bag full. I’ve been using various Incase luggage as my main companion for longer trips for a few years now. The blend of quality, attention to detail, and tech-minded builds make them a perfect partner for travel. Rated 3.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more Incase deals down below.

Incase EO Hardshell Roller features:

The hard-shell roller is a midsize carry-on with a polycarbonate hard-shell front panel for those who desire enhanced protection. The dedicated technology compartment features a padded sleeve that fits up to a 17 inch MacBook pro, an iPad slip pocket and multiple organizer pockets. Even better, the tech compartment’s butterfly design opens flat for quick and easy airport security screening.

