Today we are taking a closer look at the Tula Mic. The new USB microphone comes by way of the the same folks responsible for the high-end, Russian-made Soyuz tube mics, like this $4,000 017 TUBE V2, as an all-in-one solution for content creators, podcasters, and more. Combining a high-quality USB microphone with what is essentially a mobile recorder, the Tula combines expert engineering with a focus on practicality and affordability. Head below for more details.

Tula Mic

Tula Mic features a USB-C connection and will work with your computer just like any other USB mic for podcasting, recording, ZOOM, YouTube, and more. It and its proprietary stand were designed in Barcelona and Russia with Red Dot Award-winning industrial designers. Although the “cigarette-pack” sized microphone can be used with or without the included stand.

It has a 50 to 20k frequency response range, cardioid and omni capsules for various recording situations, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack that doubles as an input for a lavalier microphone (great for conducting interviews or anything with multiple mic inputs).

Built-in recorder too:

However, you can also record directly onto the Tula Mic’s 8GB infernal storage. It supports 16 bit/44kHz recording and features 12 hours of battery life. As you can imagine, this means you can take field recordings or conduct interviews just about anywhere, with no laptop or even a tablet needed. Add the aforementioned dual function input/output into the mix, and you have a pretty capable little all-in-one recording device.

The Tula team has also employed DSP technology and noise reduction to aid in the multi-function microphone’s ability to handle various recording conditions. Its “engineers spent countless hours developing DSP to maximize Tula’s sound quality in all situations” including indoors, outdoors, low or high volume situations, and more. That’s where the noise reduction toggle comes in, helping to minimize background noise on your recordings and more, an invaluable feature in noisy or outdoor scenarios.

Tula Mic has already crushed its Indiegogo goal, but the early bird specials are still available starting at $199, which is 39% below the MSRP they will launch at. Tula “plans to ship to customers in December ahead of the holidays,” but with the kind of year we are having in 2020, we should leave some wiggle room there.

9to5Toys’ Take

Tula Mic is an interesting one that comes from a pretty serious pedigree. While it’s starting to feel like the USB mic category is a hard one to innovate in, Tula Mic stands out from the crowd as an all-in-one recording solution. While there’s nothing a small mic and an iPhone can’t accomplish, chances are the recording quality on those kinds of solutions won’t sound half as good as Tula’s.

