Zinus mattress and bed frame deals abound with pricing as low as $97

Amazon is offering the Zinus Metal and Wood King Platform Bed for $208.29 shipped. That’s $111 off the going rate there and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked since February. This bed frame is expansive enough to accommodate a king-sized mattress. It features a rustic and industrial build that’s ready to blend well with contemporary decor. Thanks to a slatted base, you won’t need to buy a box spring, helping ensure this upgrade is as affordable as possible. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Zinus bedding deals from $97.

More Zinus bedding deals:

While you’re at it, be sure to peek at yesterday’s roundup of bedding deals. There you’ll find Casper’s 2020 California King Mattress for $359 off. Other discounts start at only $42, allowing you to affordably refresh your current setup.

Zinus Metal and Wood Platform Bed features:

Attractive and solidly built, the Suzanne platform bed is the focal point you need to complete your industrial or contemporary aesthetic. Complete with a sleek metal structure and headboard and footboard with a distinctive wood grain pattern, this foundation provides optimal support for your mattress and looks great doing it. With a slatted base that doesn’t require a box spring and easy, step-by-step assembly instructions, this foundation is simple to set up and use for years to come. But don’t just take our word for it. Judging by its thousands of positive customer reviews over the years, the Suzanne pulls together a room that’s easy to love whether you’re catching zzz’s or just enjoying the view.

