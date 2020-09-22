Casper’s 2020 Original Cal King Mattress is $359 off (New low), more from $42

Amazon is offering the Casper Original Foam California King Mattress for $935.60 shipped. That’s $359 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $165. If your mattress has seen better days, this Casper offer is here to save the day. It boasts a spacious California King size, ensuring you’ll have plenty of room to sprawl out and find your perfect sleeping position. Since it’s a 2020 model, you can rest easy knowing that it’s the latest the company offers. Standout features include soft foam around the shoulders, firmer foam under the hips, waist, and lower back, and perforated breathable foam to help reduce heat. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bedding deals from $42.

More bedding deals:

With bedding out of the way, it may be time to direct some attention towards your seating arrangement. Thankfully you can affordably modernize the living room with Zinus’ Contemporary Sofa at $273.50. This deal shaves $76 off what you’d typically have to spend, making now a solid time to upgrade.

Casper Original Foam Mattress features:

Softer foam around the shoulders provides more relief-push feel to the upper body. Firmer foam under the hips, waist, and lower back helps align your spine. For cooling, a top layer of perforated breathable foam helps reduce heat, Tiny holes move hot air and body heat away

The CertiPUR-US program certifies all our foams, They are made without ozone-depleting chemicals and are regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission Low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) emissions for indoor air quality (less than 0.5 parts per million)

100 night trial and free returns within 100 days of receipt of shipment on products sold by Casper on Original Foam 2020

