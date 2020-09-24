Equip your at-home gym with fitness gear discounts from $17 at Amazon

From $17
Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Portable Stand Up Elliptical for $146.99 shipped. That’s $32 off what you’d spend directly from Sunny Health & Fitness and is the second-best price we’ve tracked in months. If you want to work out at home but don’t have a ton of space for bulky fitness equipment, this deal could be for you. This compact elliptical machine is portable and boasts a built-in handle that’s combined with a lightweight 25.4-pound design. Measurements work out to 25.2- by 18- by 10.6-inches, allowing you to easily stow it in nearly any room. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more fitness gear priced from $17.

More fitness gear:

Oh, and in case you missed it Amazfit Band 5 is out. This highly-affordable fitness band lets you keep tabs on blood oxygen saturation, activity, and more for $45. It debuted earlier this week and costs a fraction of what you’d spend on competing wearables. Swing by our release coverage to learn more.

Sunny Health & Fitness Portable Elliptical features:

  • This machine requires no assembly, so you can jump straight to your workout.
  • This space-saving machine (25. 2L in x 18W in x 10. 6H in) can easily be stored while not in use. Use the built-in carry handle to easily lift and move this elliptical machine.
  • Achieve a cardiovascular workout standing up or sitting down. We designed this machine to help you develop muscles in your lower body and improve blood circulation through consistent exercise.

