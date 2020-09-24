APC’s 12-Outlet + Dual USB Surge Protector has room for it all: $21 (New low)

Amazon is offering the APC 12-Outlet + Dual USB Surge Protector for $20.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, there’s a good chance you feel like there’s never enough outlets where they’re needed. A while ago I got tired of this problem and invested in a few surge protectors similar to this one. Now I have a ton of outlets in high-traffic areas. This specific solution boasts 2160-Joules of surge protection, 12 outlets, and dual 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

One place that I’ve added a surge protector is my bedroom. It’s made charging devices at the end of the night a breeze. If that’s what you have in mind, you may also stand to benefit from the latest bedding deals we’ve spotted. Leading the pack is Casper’s Element Queen Mattress at $506 with more deals that start from $38.

Another area where I’ve added a power strip is the living room. This way I can more easily power game consoles, my TV, and more. Once you’ve wired everything you may need to grab a seat and relax. That’s where Novogratz’s $229 Palm Springs Convertible Sofa can save the day. It’s price has fallen by $71, making now a great time to refresh your setup.

APC 12-Outlet Surge Protector features:

2160 Joules surge protector

12 outlet surge protector power strip

6 foot power cord with flat-end 90 degree space saving plug

2 USB ports provide 2.4Amps of charging power

Lifetime warranty and $150,000 connected-equipment protection policy

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!