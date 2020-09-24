Casper’s Element Queen Mattress strikes $506, more bedding deals from $38

Amazon is offering the Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress for $505.75 shipped. Available at Casper for $506. That’s $89 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to try out a Casper mattress, this deal makes that dream affordably come true. This design combines softness and support by adding a top layer of memory foam. That is paired with a durable base foam which is designed to “prevent sinking and sagging.” Perforated breathable foam boosts airflow to help prevent you from breaking a sweat while you sleep. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bedding deals from $38.
More bedding deals:
- Zinus 16-inch Queen Bed Frame: $87 (Reg. $120)
- Zinus 2-inch Twin Mattress Topper: $38 (Reg. $44)
- Casper Original Queen Mattress: $837.50 (Reg. $1,095)
- clip on-page coupon
- Casper Adjustable King Bed Frame: $970 (Reg. $1,790)
- clip on-page coupon
- View all…
And if your living room or office is in need of a new seating arrangement, don’t forget about Novogratz’s $229 Palm Springs Convertible Sofa. It’s currently marked down by $71, making now an ideal time to modernize your desired space. This mid-century modern sofa features a yellow colorway that’s bound to help any room pop.
Casper Sleep Element Mattress features:
- The Element is engineered to combine both softness and support. The top layer of memory foam comforms to your body to relieve pressure.
- A layer of AirScape perforated breathable foam increases airflow and circulates air so you don’t get too hot at night. The tiny holes move hot air and body heat away.
- The durable base foam is engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!