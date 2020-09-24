Casper’s Element Queen Mattress strikes $506, more bedding deals from $38

Amazon is offering the Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress for $505.75 shipped. Available at Casper for $506. That’s $89 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to try out a Casper mattress, this deal makes that dream affordably come true. This design combines softness and support by adding a top layer of memory foam. That is paired with a durable base foam which is designed to “prevent sinking and sagging.” Perforated breathable foam boosts airflow to help prevent you from breaking a sweat while you sleep. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bedding deals from $38.

And if your living room or office is in need of a new seating arrangement, don’t forget about Novogratz’s $229 Palm Springs Convertible Sofa. It’s currently marked down by $71, making now an ideal time to modernize your desired space. This mid-century modern sofa features a yellow colorway that’s bound to help any room pop.

The Element is engineered to combine both softness and support. The top layer of memory foam comforms to your body to relieve pressure.

A layer of AirScape perforated breathable foam increases airflow and circulates air so you don’t get too hot at night. The tiny holes move hot air and body heat away.

The durable base foam is engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body.

