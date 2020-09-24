Express updates your fall look with deals from $20 and extra 30% off clearance

The Express Fall Favorites Sale is offering deals from just $20. Plus, Express takes $100 off orders of $250 with promo code 1960 and an extra 30% off all clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, update your fall wardrobe with the men’s Relaxed Dark Wash Jeans. Originally priced at $88, however during the sale you can find them for $42. This versatile style of jeans will easily become a staple in your wardrobe. They also have a perfect hem to roll that can easily show off your sneakers or boots. Plus, the dark wash is flattering on an array of body types. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Adventure Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide, including clearance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!