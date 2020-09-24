Home Depot slashes Milwaukee tool prices by up to 40%, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off Milwaukee power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the M18 Combo Kit with drill and driver with an extra battery for $229. That’s good for a $90 savings from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. Tackle DIY projects around the house with two drills and a storage case. Also includes two batteries along with a wall charger. Milwaukee includes a 5-year warranty with purchase, so you’re good to go on just about any project that comes your way. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more.

If you’re in need of more power, consider upgrading to the more powerful impact driver along with a circular saw and additional batteries. This bundle will bring your total to $349, which is good for $100 off the regular going rate and $26 less than our previous mention. The added tools will help you conquer various tasks, especially if you’re cutting planks of wood and the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Home Depot has plenty of additional deals in today’s sale that are worth a look. With up to 40% off the regular going rate on a number of tools, accessories, and more, now is a great time to shore up your toolbox ahead of the fall season.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Milwaukee Combo Kit features:

The 2892-22CT M18 2-Tool Combo Kit includes the 1/2 in. Compact Brushless Drill Driver (2801-20) and the 1/4 in. Hex Compact Brushless Impact Driver (2850-20). The M18 Cordless System’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design and superior ergonomics provide the most efficient blend of power, weight and performance in the industry. The M18 Compact Brushless Drill/Driver is the Most powerful compact 18-Volt drill on the market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!