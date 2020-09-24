Give the kids an iPod Touch with these rare discounts from $150 (Reg. $199+)

Woot offers the 6th Generation Apple iPod Touch from $149.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $199 or more, today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve seen on this model. You can choose from 32 or 128GB capacities as part of this promotion.

Notable features here include a 4-inch display that’s powered by Apple’s A8 chip. You can also count on an 8MP camera and 1080p HD recording as well. It’s a great option for the kids who don’t need a full-on iPhone with cellular connectivity.

Put your savings to work and grab this clear case over at Amazon for another layer of protection. It’s available in various hues so you can get just the right look for your new iPod touch. Not to mention it has stellar ratings from thousands of Amazon reviewers.

Hop over to our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on MacBooks, Apple Watches, accessories, and more. Just this week, we spotted a $199 price drop on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. There’s also the first cash discount on the new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE at Amazon, as well.

Apple iPod touch features:

.1-mm ultra thin design

4-inch Multi-Touch Retina display

Wi-Fi enabled, Bluetooth 4.1

A8 chip with 64-bit architecture

1080p HD video recording

8-megapixel iSight camera

FaceTime HD Camera

iTunes and the App Store, Siri, iMessage

FaceTime, Game Center, e-mail, Safari web browser

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!