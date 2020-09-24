Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey Blend: 11-pounds for $49 shipped (Reg. $84+)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of Impact Protein Blend for $49 shipped when you apply coupon code IPB49 at checkout. Just about all of the flavors appear to be eligible in today’s promotion. Regularly as much as $119 per bag, they sell for closer to $84 or so usually, leaving you with a total savings of $35. Today’s deal is the lowest price can find and a perfect opportunity to stock up for another few months. This new formula has even less fat, according to MyProtein, while still providing 21-grams of protein per serving and just 1.6-grams of sugar (depending on the flavor). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, 10-pounds of chocolate Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder will run you $118 on Amazon right now. But if the 11-pound MyProtein package is too much for you, just score a smaller bag starting from $24 or less.

More on the MyProtein Impact Protein Blend:

Get the best of both worlds with the latest addition to our leading range of protein powders, consisting of a unique blend of our bestsellers – Impact Whey and Impact Whey Isolate. Our new and improved formula boasts an impressive 21g of protein per 30g serving. Plus, it’s got lower fat than ever before, and only 1.6g of sugar per serving! Its high protein content per 30g serving provides high levels of essential amino acids and branch chain amino acids.

