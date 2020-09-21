PUMA Friends + Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 25% off clearance

The PUMA Friends and Family Sale is back and offering 40% off full price styles and an extra 25% off already-reduced items when you apply promo code FRIENDSANDFAM at checkout. Boost your next workout with deals on training shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. For men, the Regulate Mesh Training Shoes were designed for comfort. These shoes are highly breathable, cushioned, and lightweight. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find them for $51. This style also comes in three versatile color options and are sure to be a go-to for your fall workouts. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

