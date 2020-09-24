Nordstrom has you ready for your next Zoom meeting with its visual-styling section. Filled with great options for fall and hundreds of top brands that make working from home a little more stylish. This section was designed for you to look professional with comfort in mind. Better yet, Nordstrom offers fast and free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Nordstrom virtual-styling section and check out our latest guide to the best men’s flannel shirts for this fall under $50 with top brands included.

Men’s Visual Styling Favorites

Now that it’s officially fall, it’s time to update your wardrobe for cooler weather. One of the most notable items for men is the Nordstrom Shop Half Zip Cashmere Pullover for $60. This is such a great piece to work from home in because it’s infused with stretch for comfort and will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, khakis, or slacks alike. It also comes in two color options.

During zoom meetings, the most important part of your appearance is your upper half. With that being said, it’s essential to have great top options. A standout from the Nordstrom virtual-styling section is the Mizzen and Main Beckett Gingham Button-Down Shirt. A gingham print is timeless to wear for years to come and you can wear it throughout all of the seasons. This shirt also has a roomy fit to provide comfort as well as stretch-infused fabric. You can also throw the Public Rec Crosstown Performance Bomber Jacket over this shirt for a sophisticated and comfortable look.

Polished styles for women

Ruffles are all the rage for this season and Madewell’s Tie Neck Sweater is sure to elevate your next meeting. This sophisticated sweater features a brown coloring that’s perfect for fall and the v-neck line can be styled with a pretty necklace too. It’s priced right under $70 and will become a go-to for the fall season.

Bow-front blouses are another trend this season that’s very popular and perfect for work attire. The Halogen Bow Detail Blouse is a nice option for meetings. I love the gold pops of shimmer that it has throughout and the dotted design. This is another top that will pair nicely with skirts, jeans, slacks, or leggings alike and it’s priced at $69.

Finish your look with the Quay Australia High Key Blue Light Glasses that are very stylish and minimize digital eye strain. These blue light glasses are priced at $65 and rated 4.1/5 stars from Nordstrom customers.

