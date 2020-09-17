Now that’s it’s finally getting closer to fall, it’s time to update your wardrobe. Flannel shirts are a must-have for this fall in any man’s wardrobe. The majority of retailers have released their new styles, and today, we’re rounding up our favorite men’s options with pricing under $50. Flannels are also so great for fall because they can be layered and are very versatile to dress up or down. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks for this fall and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s sunglasses for this fall under $100.

Amazon Flannel Shirts

Amazon is a one-stop-shop for all of your flannel needs this fall, and it has an array of great options for men. One of our favorite styles is Amazon’s in-house brand Goodthreads Heavyweight Flannel that’s priced from just $12. A heavyweight flannel is a perfect option for cool weather because you can style it as a jacket, too. This style comes in several color options and is rated 4.6/5 stars with over 400 reviews.

J.Crew Flannel Shirts

J.Crew is known for its timeless apparel, and it has several great options for men this fall. A standout this season is the Buffalo-check Slim Flannel Shirt that’s priced at $35. This shirt features a slim fit that’s flattering and comes in three colors as well as fit options. This shirt can also be layered seamlessly and pairs nicely with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike.

Old Navy Flannels

Old Navy is another store that has great flannels at a budget-friendly price. The Regular-Fit Built-In Flex Plaid Shirt is priced at $26 and features a soft-washed feel for added comfort. I also really like that this style features a longer length that’s flattering and infused with stretch for added mobility. You can find this flannel shirt in five color options too.

L.L.Bean Flannel Shirts

As we just covered L.L.Bean’s new footwear line for fall, it also has phenomenal flannels as well. The men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt is a standout for this fall season, and it’s priced right under $50. LL.Bean quotes, “Our exclusive flannel fabric is meticulously woven with longer-staple cotton, which means the individual cotton fibers are about one-quarter inch longer than short-staple fibers, making a huge difference in fabric strength and quality. Then, it’s meticulously brushed eight times on each side and given a “touch test” by a master weaver to declare it soft enough.” It can be machine washed and dried as well as comes in five versatile color options.

