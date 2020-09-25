Pad & Quill is now offering an extra 20% off all of its 2020 iPad cases. One standout here is the Oxford Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Case (4th Gen.) for $103.96 shipped. Ships the week of October 12, 2020. Already marked down from the regularly $140 to $130, you can use code PQ20 at checkout to knock an additional 20% off today. This is one of the best prices we have tracked since pre-orders went live. Head below for more details.

Pad & Quill 2020 iPad cases on sale:

The Oxford Leather case was designed to “perfectly fit the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation).” It is available in three different leather colors and is compatible with the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard. Crafted from a single piece of American full-grain bridle leather, it also supports Apple Pencil 2 and features an interior pocket for documents. The usual 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee applies here.

But as we said above, today’s promotion code will knock 20% off all of Pad & Quill’s 2020 iPad cases. You can browse through all of the options right here. You’ll find a series of the eligible options already marked down, which will yield price drop much deeper than 20% as well. All orders over $35 ship free.

Swing by our Apple deal hub for all of the best offers on the latest gear and previous generation models including accessories like the Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard and much more.

More on the Oxford Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Case:

2020 iPad cases: When we set out to make a case for the 2020 iPad Pro 12.9 (4th Gen) we wanted to refine what was already our best selling case. The Oxford is more protective around the edges yet clocks in 9% lighter than previous versions, making your daily carry that much easier. We crafted the case with American full-grain leather and used sailcloth grade stitching to bring it all together. The inside of the case is made with all leather and includes a document pocket as well as room for your Apple Pencil 2.

