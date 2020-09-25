Apple’s 256GB iPad mini 5 drops to best price in 5-months at $59 off

- Sep. 25th 2020 9:01 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi 256GB for $489.99 shipped in all three colors. Typically selling for $549, today’s offer is good for a $59 discount, beats our previous mention by $9, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. While other tablets in Apple’s stable received a refresh last week, the latest iPad mini still delivers a 7.9-inch Retina display, A12 chip + M12 coprocessor, and much more portable form-factor by comparison. Touch ID is built-in alongside Apple Pencil support, and we found it to be an exceptional option “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A notable way to leverage some of the leftover cash from the lead deal would be scoring this highly-rated case for $10 at Amazon. It’ll protect both the front and back of your iPad mini thanks to hardshell back and folio cover that brings sleep and wake functionality into the mix, as well.

Or if you’re after the latest release from Apple, its new 10.2-inch iPad has received its first discount at Amazon, with prices starting at $299. You’ll find even more where that came from in our Apple guide right here, as well.

iPad mini 5 features:

iPad mini is beloved for its size and capability. And now there are even more reasons to love it. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 7.9″ Retina display with True Tone. And Apple Pencil support, so you can capture your biggest ideas, wherever they come to you.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Apple Deals

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

