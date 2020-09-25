Bang & Olufsen has unveiled a new way to interact with its premium speaker ecosystem. It’s called Beoremote Halo and is equipped with a small touchscreen that’s accompanied by a striking design. The unit comes in two styles that either rest on top of a table or are made to be wall mounted. Continue reading to learn more.

B&O’s Beoremote Halo delivers convenience for a hefty price

The new Beoremote Halo from Bang & Olufsen sets out to simplify music playback when grabbing a smartphone isn’t convenient. The accessory features four buttons that can be customized to play your favorite music with a single tap.

Like Nest thermostats, Beoremote Halo is equipped with a proximity sensor that allows its touchscreen to light up as you approach. This preserves battery life, allowing it to operate for roughly 24 hours. Once depleted, the unit can be topped off using USB-C or Qi.

Surrounding its touchscreen display is a stylish aluminum ring that doubles as a way to control playback volume. Bang & Olufsen touts that there is no limit to how many Beoremote Halo devices can be added to your setup.

Bang & Olufsen SVP of product management Christoffer Poulse says:

It should be just as easy to access the music in your home as switching on the lights. So we wanted to give our customers the convenience of a physical device, so they can easily start the music in their home without using their smartphones.

Pricing and availability

Bang & Olufsen’s new Beoremote Halo is available for order now. Pricing is high, which shouldn’t come as a shock to Bang & Olufsen shoppers. Equipping your setup with a table stand version of Beoremote Halo will set you back $900. The wall-mounted solution is priced identically, but needs to be installed by a professional.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s no version of this write-up where I can talk up the value of Beoremote Halo. Pricing is through the roof and a plethora of significantly more affordable and feature-packed solutions exist for folks outside of the Bang & Olufsen ecosystem. That being said, there is a premium look and feel that buyers will get, and that’s something that will certainly appeal to some.

It’s no secret that I am all in on Alexa with Echo devices spread throughout my entire home. For a few hundred dollars I was able to equip my setup with multi-room audio. Best of all, I don’t need to carry my smartphone either, as simply using the Alexa wake word allows me to play music and much more. Dive into my Echo Dot Diary series to learn more.

