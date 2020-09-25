J.Crew’s Fall Sale takes 50% off all outerwear and extra 40% off clearance

J.Crew is offering 50% off all outerwear, 40% off fall essentials, and an extra 40% off clearance items with code COZY at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Everyday Bomber Jacket is currently marked down to $49 and originally was priced at $98. This bomber can be dressed up or down seamlessly and comes in two versatile color options. This jacket is also very trendy for this season and is lightweight, so it can be layered perfectly during cool weather. Rated 4.2/5 stars from J.Crew customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, a quilted design is very stylish for fall and the Cocoon Puffer Jacket is a must-have. Originally priced at $188, however during the sale you can find it for $94. It’s also available in five fun color options and the long hem-line adds a flattering touch.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Sale that’s offering up to 75% off hundreds of style.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!