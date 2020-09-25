Snag Kershaw’s Atmos Linerlock Knife for an all-time low of $22 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Atmos Linerlock Knife for $22.25 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $22 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This Kershaw offering measures 4-inches when closed. It’s 3-inch blade is comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel and the tan handle features a carbon fiber inlay. A lanyard hole and pocket clip provide a variety of ways for it to be more easily carried. Ratings are still rolling in, but so far it has 5/5 stars with Kershaw generally being well-reviewed overall.

Your new Kershaw is bound fit nicely inside Timbuk2’s weatherproof messenger bag. It just fell in price for the first time, allowing you to cash in on $48 in savings. And if that’s not the bag for you, we’ve spotted other options discounted as low as $46.

While we’re talking handy tools, don’t forget about the deal we’ve spotted on Amazon’s 17-piece Kitchen Set. Believe it or not, you can score it for under $11, a price that makes each piece cost less than $0.65 each. Buyers will garner spoons, tongs, measuring cups, a can opener, and much more.

Kershaw Atmos Linerlock Knife features:

4″ closed

3″ satin finish 8Cr13MoV stainless blade

Tan G10 handle with carbon fiber inlay

Lanyard hole

Pocket clip

