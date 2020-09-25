Timbuk2’s weatherproof messenger bag sees first price drop, more from $46

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Especial Stash Weatherproof Medium Messenger Bag for $130.59 shipped. That’s $48 off the going rate at Timbuk2 and marks the first price drop we have tracked. If you spend a fair amount of time outdoors, having a weatherproof bag is ideal. This solution is ready to “fight the elements of your daily commute,” delivering a solid option for anyone that uses a bicycle, scooter, or similar form of transportation. Inside you’ll find a spacious laptop compartment that’s ready to accommodate any modern MacBook. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 bags on sale.

Keep chugging along by perusing yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find AmazonBasics, Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags discounted by up to 45% off. Our favorite from the bunch is Osprey Aphelia at $60.50, but other deals start as low as $47.

Timbuk2 Especial Stash Messenger Bag features:

A weatherproof messenger bag constructed to fight the elements of your daily commute

Waterproof 15-inch laptop compartment; Napoleon pocket with key keeper

Grab handle for easy lifting; Vista loop with reflective branding; Reflective printed logo; Magnetic buckle closure; Reflective U-shaped pullers for visibility and ease of use

