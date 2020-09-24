AmazonBasics, Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags plunge by up to 45%

Amazon is offering the Osprey Aphelia Laptop Backpack for $60.34 shipped. That’s up to 40% off and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. If you have been on the hunt for a sleek-looking way to tote everyday gear, this could be the option for you. It’s ready to stow any modern MacBook alongside more gear in its front pocket and other organizational compartments throughout. Two hidden side access pockets stretch to accommodate a couple of water bottles. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bag deals.

More bag deals:

And if none of the options above fit your needs, be sure to peek at yesterday’s roundup. Our favorite is Timbuk2’s Scumbags Origins Messenger Bag at $90 off. Several others are discounted too, making it a great place to continue your hunt.

Osprey Aphelia Laptop Backpack features:

Large main compartment with a padded laptop and separate zippered tablet sleeve (fits up to most 15” laptops)

Front panel organization pocket with key clip

Two hidden side access dual stretch mesh water bottle pockets

Quick access scratch-free slash pocket and blinker light attachment point

Magazine/document sleeve with internal organization in the main compartment

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!