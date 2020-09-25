Amazon offers Vera Bradley’s Organizer Case for $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $58)

Amazon is offering the Vera Bradley Women’s Signature Cotton Large Makeup Organizer Case in the color Snow Lotus for $22.98 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $41, that’s matched with the Amazon all-time low. This organizer case is made of a lightweight fabric that’s perfect for on-the-go or traveling. It also is made to wipe clean and has four large pockets for storage. It can store up to nine brushes and is very spacious to hold all of your essentials. This would also make a great gift idea for the holidays. Rated 4.8/5 stars with nearly 250 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

With your savings be sure to check out the Vera Bradley Signature Card Care for just $10.36 in the color Pretty Posies. This card case has six slots for organization and it fits into your back pocket seamlessly. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including Oakley, Levi’s, and many more.

Vera Bradley Signature Organizer Case features:

SIGNATURE COTTON — The fabric you know & love, our quilted cotton is lightweight yet durable, & comes in a variety of colorful patterns

A TRAVEL MUST HAVE — Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a trip to Europe, this case is a necessity for every traveler with a laminated cotton interior to make wiping clean a breeze

CHIC & TIDY — A spacious main compartment for storing full sized cosmetics & bottles with 4 added interior mesh slip pockets for storing smaller products & palettes

KEEP BRUSHES CLEAN — Store up to 9 brushes in the separate brush compartment to keep them clean, secure & easy to access – store sponges & small tools in the clear interior zip pocket (case only, brushes & beauty items not included)

