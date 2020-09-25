WORX 10-inch Electric Pole Saw returns to best price in months: $79 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the WORX 8A 10-inch Corded Electric Pole Saw (WG309) for $78.88 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the best price we have tracked since January. This handy tool can both trim branches up high and operate like a typical chainsaw. It weighs in at only 10-pounds, making it a lightweight solution that’s easy to maneuver throughout whatever project you’re carrying out. This unit automatically distributes oil as needed, helping it to run at “peak efficiency, for faster, more controlled cuts.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

WORX 10-inch Electric Pole Saw features:

It’s really 2-tools-in-1: A pole saw for trimming branches from trees, and a regular chainsaw for projects on the ground

At 8 Amps, you’ll get consistent performance and reliability from this streamlined machine

The automatic oiler will always have the chain operating at peak efficiency, for faster, more controlled cuts

