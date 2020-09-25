WORX 10-inch Electric Pole Saw returns to best price in months: $79 (Save $20)

- Sep. 25th 2020 2:08 pm ET

$79
0

Amazon is offering the WORX 8A 10-inch Corded Electric Pole Saw (WG309) for $78.88 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the best price we have tracked since January. This handy tool can both trim branches up high and operate like a typical chainsaw. It weighs in at only 10-pounds, making it a lightweight solution that’s easy to maneuver throughout whatever project you’re carrying out. This unit automatically distributes oil as needed, helping it to run at “peak efficiency, for faster, more controlled cuts.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Speaking of saws, did you see yesterday’s find? Right now you can score RIDGID’s dual-saw combo kit for $189 at Home Depot. You’ll get both a circular and reciprocating saw, allowing you to tackle a wide variety of project types. This offer delivers $50 in savings, making now a great time to expand your collection.

Once all of your work is done, you’re bound to be on the hunt for a place to relax. Thankfully you can score Novogratz’s Palm Springs Convertible Sofa for $229. This promotion shaves $71 off typical pricing, allowing you to affordably refresh the look of your space.

WORX 10-inch Electric Pole Saw features:

  • It’s really 2-tools-in-1: A pole saw for trimming branches from trees, and a regular chainsaw for projects on the ground
  • At 8 Amps, you’ll get consistent performance and reliability from this streamlined machine
  • The automatic oiler will always have the chain operating at peak efficiency, for faster, more controlled cuts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$79
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
WORX

About the Author