DIYers need this RIDGID dual-saw combo kit at $189 (Reg. $230+)

Home Depot offers the RIDGID 18V Cordless Circular Saw and Reciprocating Saw Combo Kit for $189 shipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and $10 under our previous mention. If you’re already in the RIDGID ecosystem, picking up today’s tool-only combo kit will be a great way to expand. You’ll receive both a circular and reciprocating saw with purchase, making it easy to tackle DIY jobs around the house this fall. Not to mention, it will fit right in with the rest of RIDGID’s ecosystem. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a more affordable saw, consider going with this option from BLACK+DECKER at $57. While it does have a larger blade design than you might see on other hand saws, it differs with an electric design that makes cutting much easier. It ships with a 6-foot cord, variable speed trigger, and a carrying case. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

RIDGID 2-tool Saw Bundle features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt Brushless 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw and OCTANE Brushless Reciprocating Saw Combo. OCTANE Tools feature high performance brushless motors and advanced electronics, providing best-in-class power and intelligence. The reciprocating saw delivers up to 70% more power in. high demand application. The circular saw delivers 30% more power and faster cutting than previous model R8652B. With registration, this tool is backed by the Industry’s Only Lifetime Service Agreement.

