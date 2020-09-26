Apple’s Lightning to SD Card Adapter hits new low of $20, more up to 31% off

Amazon is offering the Apple Lightning to SD Card Camera Reader for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $4. If you use a high-end camera, there’s a good chance you could benefit from this cable. It allows you to easily import photos stored on an SD card to Lightning-equipped iPads. This is a great cable to for anyone looking to leave a bulky PC or Mac behind when heading out to snap your next batch of favorite photos. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Apple accessories on sale.

Apple Lightning to SD Card Camera Reader features:

With the Lightning to SD Card Camera Reader, it’s easy to download photos and videos from your digital camera to your iPad so you can view them on the gorgeous Retina display and share them with family and friends.

After you insert the SD card into the reader, your iPad automatically opens the Photos app, which organizes your photos into Moments, Collections, and Years.

The Lightning to SD Card Camera Reader supports data transfer speeds up to USB 3, standard photo formats, including JPEG and RAW, along with SD and HD video formats, including H.264 and MPEG-4. (USB 3 speeds exclusive to iPad Pro. All other iPad models support USB 2 speeds.)

