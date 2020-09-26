Apple’s Lightning to SD Card Adapter hits new low of $20, more up to 31% off

- Sep. 26th 2020 10:05 am ET

Save 31%
0

Amazon is offering the Apple Lightning to SD Card Camera Reader for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $4. If you use a high-end camera, there’s a good chance you could benefit from this cable. It allows you to easily import photos stored on an SD card to Lightning-equipped iPads. This is a great cable to for anyone looking to leave a bulky PC or Mac behind when heading out to snap your next batch of favorite photos. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Apple accessories on sale.

More Apple accessories on sale:

Apple Lightning to SD Card Camera Reader features:

  • With the Lightning to SD Card Camera Reader, it’s easy to download photos and videos from your digital camera to your iPad so you can view them on the gorgeous Retina display and share them with family and friends.
  • After you insert the SD card into the reader, your iPad automatically opens the Photos app, which organizes your photos into Moments, Collections, and Years.
  • The Lightning to SD Card Camera Reader supports data transfer speeds up to USB 3, standard photo formats, including JPEG and RAW, along with SD and HD video formats, including H.264 and MPEG-4. (USB 3 speeds exclusive to iPad Pro. All other iPad models support USB 2 speeds.)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save 31%
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author