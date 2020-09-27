Sony’s 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV drops to $570 following a 28% discount

- Sep. 27th 2020 10:59 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $569.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $798, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $28, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Powered by Android TV, Sony’s 55-inch smart TV packs 4K picture with HDR capabilities alongside a bevy of smart functionality. Alongside its built-in streaming media functionality, there’s also Assistant voice control. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 525 customers. Head below for more.

Upgrade to another model with Android TV at $200 instead to save some additional cash. This offering from Hisense still delivers much of the same smart home features, but with a smaller 43-inch panel and a 4.2/5 star rating in tow. Then hit up our home theater guide for even more deals.

Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Smart TV features:

Experience thrilling movies and games in incredible 4K HDR and clear sound. Everything you watch looks remarkably rich and natural, enhanced by the 4K Processor X1. With Sony’s Android TV and the Google Assistant, quickly access entertainment, control smart devices, get answers on screen, and more using your voice.

