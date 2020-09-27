Woot’s iMac blow-out sale has previous-generation models at all-time lows

Today only, Woot offers a wide selection of previous-generation Apple iMacs in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the 2017 21-inch iMac 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB at $889.99. Originally $1,099, today’s deal comes in at $9 under our previous mention. Notable features here include a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor alongside a 21.5-inch HD display, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB Fusion hard drive. Woot includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Check out the rest of today’s sale here for more.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories. Plus, it matches your iMac’s design so if you do happen to see it, Twelve South’s BackPack generally blends in.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, and more.

Apple 21-inch iMac features:

  • PERFORMANCE: 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, the iMac is faster and more powerful than ever. Includes 16GB of memory and a 1TB fusion drive.
  • GRAPHICS: With Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 and a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, iMac delivers full HD visual effects and 3D graphics with the most colorful retina display iMac has ever seen.
  • POWER: Utilize Apple apps and features such as Siri, Finder, Spotlight, Photos, iMovie, Garage Band, Safari, iTunes, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, Messages and more. Pair your Mac system with other Apple devices for seamless use.

