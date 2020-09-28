Avoid touching public surfaces with this antimicrobial tool, 4-pack now $30 (Orig. $42)

While washing your hands regularly is important, there is nothing more effective than avoiding germs altogether. The COROHOOK Antimicrobial Touchless Tool helps you push buttons and open doors without making contact. You can currently get a bundle of four for $29.99 (Orig. $42) at 9to5Toys Specials.

You might not see them, but germs are everywhere in public places. From operating an ATM to using public toilets, there are countless ways to pick up a nasty bug.

COROHOOK solves this problem. This innovative device provides a neat alternative to touching buttons and levers with your bare hands.

Designed to handle every task, COROHOOK has a hook for gripping handles and shopping baskets. This works both ways; you can just as easily flip up the lid on your trash can.

For more precise work, you can use the pointed end of the device. This is small enough to hit individual buttons on a keypad, for instance.

Thanks to the supplied cord, you can keep COROHOOK close at hand. The device is made from antimicrobial plastic, which stops bacteria and other germs from growing on the device. In addition, the plastic is very easy to clean.

Normally priced at $42, bundles of four COROHOOK tools are now just $29.99. For larger hands, you can also grab a 4-pack of the L/XL version for $32.99 (Orig. $46).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!