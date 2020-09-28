Foot Locker takes 20% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Foot Locker is offering 20% off orders of $50 or more with promo code SEPT20 at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Reebok, New Balance, and many more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Nike Tech Fleece Full Zip Jacket that’s currently marked down to $104 and originally was priced at $130. This jacket is perfect for fall activities and it’s infused with stretch for added comfort. You can find it in an array of color options and can be worn with jeans, shorts or joggers alike. The tech fleece fabric was designed to hold in body heat to keep you nice and warm during cool weather outings. Plus, it’s great for traveling with a packable design that’s lightweight. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Foot Locker and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

