Hang up to a 55-inch TV on your wall with this full-motion mount at $15.50

- Sep. 28th 2020 8:08 pm ET

$20+ $15.50
Amazon is offering the QualGear 23- to 47-inch Full-motion TV Mount for $15.55 Prime shipped. Down from $20 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve got a TV that needs to be mounted on the wall, this is a fantastic option for panels ranging from 23- to 47-inches, and even some 55-inch models. The full-motion design allows you to pull the TV out from the wall up to 18-inches and offers a 180-degree swivel side-to-side and up to -10- to +5-degrees of tilt. This allows you to face the TV any direction that you need, be that down from above or to the side to view from another angle. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you have a smaller TV, this 13- to 30-inch full-motion mount is available for $12 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s great for mounting a computer monitor or a compact TV on your wall, giving you a sleek and floating look on a tighter budget. You’ll find around 14-inches of extension here, with a similar tilt and swivel feature to today’s lead deal.

Speaking of TVs, did you see that Prime members can take $100 off Fire OS TVs priced from $180 shipped? The deal is part of an early Prime Day sale and won’t last long, so if you’re looking to pick up a new TV, this is a fantastic way to grab one.

QualGear Full-motion TV Mount features:

  • Extends, swivels and tilts offer perfect viewing angle from any seat in the room
  • Super slim design places TV just 2 inches from the wall to enhance the look of ultra-thin LED TVs
  • Post-installation leveling adjustments allow TV to be perfectly positioned after hanging
  • Decorative cover conceals assembly and mounting hardware for a neat look

