Prime members can take $100 off Fire OS TVs from $180 shipped

- Sep. 28th 2020 10:47 am ET

As early Prime Day deals roll-on, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Fire OS TVs, headlined by the Toshiba 43-inch 1080p model at $179.99 shipped. This deal is limited to Prime members only. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. With affordability and features at the forefront of this model, Toshiba’s Fire OS TV is a great option for bedrooms or locations in your house where a smaller display is suitable. You’ll be able to stream all of your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, along with a host of other services. Notable features here include three HDMI inputs, 60Hz refresh rate, and an Alexa-compatible remote. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You’ll find more models on sale down below.

Prefer 4K? Prime members can score Insignia’s new 50-inch UHDTV with Fire OS for $249.99. That’s down $100 and another Amazon all-time low. This model offers a full 4K and HDR panel, alongside three HDMI inputs and full access to the Fire OS suite of streaming services. There’s also an Alexa-enabled remote included with purchase, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Full details on Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day event can be found in our coverage from earlier this morning. Additional Prime-only deals on-going at this time include Kindle Unlimited at 50% off, a 2-pack of Echo Dot smart speakers at $40, and Fire TV Recast at a return to all-time low pricing.

Toshiba Fire OS TV features:

  • Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.
  • Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix and HBO buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.
  • This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

