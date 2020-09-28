We are now tracking a series of notable Joseph Joseph kitchenware deals from $6. Amazon is now offering the Joseph Joseph Spiro Spiralizer for $11.24 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Macy’s with code VIP. Regularly as much as $25 at Macy’s, it usually fetches closer to $15 at Amazon and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked there. This handy device will have you making spiral veggie noodles with a simple turn of the soft-grip lid. It includes coarse, fine, and grating blades along with the container base, and the lid. This model has dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups and will likely make your next meal preparation even quicker. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. Head below for Joseph and Joseph kitchenware deals.

We have also spotted a collection of other Joseph Joseph kitchenware deals starting from $6 at both Macy’s and Amazon. Just be sure to double check on Amazon as much of the items are now matched via on-page coupons with free Prime shipping. You’ll find some of our top picks below.

More Joseph Joseph kitchenware deals:

This morning’s Gold Box also has some great deals on Prep Naturals oven-safe glass food storage sets and you’ll find even more discounted kitchenware right here. In case you missed it earlier today, Prime Day 2020 has finally been made official for next month.

More on the Joseph Joseph Spiro Spiralizer:

Create uniform curly noodles from a variety of vegetables and fruits. Includes coarse and fine spiralizer blades plus rotary grating blade.

Easy-to-use, self-aligning design keeps food straight as you twist the soft grip handle

Container base collects food as you cut

Soft-grip handle

Dishwasher safe

Included components: Coarse blade, Fine blade, Grating Blade, Handle, Container

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!