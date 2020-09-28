Prep Naturals oven-safe glass food storage starts from $8 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Prep Naturals via Amazon is offering 20% off its Glass Meal Prep and Storage Containers. One standout here is the 5-pack of 30-ounce Prep Naturals Glass Meal Containers for $20.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $30, today’s offer is up to 31% in savings and the lowest total we can find. These glass food storage containers set themselves apart from some of the competition by doubling as a oven-ready casserole-style dishes you can cook the meal in as well. Made of borosilicate glass, they are also safe in the freezer for storing leftovers and can even be used to take lunches on-the-go with “guaranteed” leak-proof lids as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Today’s sale also includes single 30-ounce containers from $8 as well as the larger 36-ounce options starting from $24. You can check out the options right here, all of which are now at the lowest price can find.

But if you don’t need the glass and oven-safe rating here, you can score a 21-piece Rubbermaid food stage set for even less than today’s featured 5-pack offer. This set carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 18,000 Amazon customers. And be sure to dig into our home goods deal hub for even more household essential discounts.

In case you missed it this morning, Prime Day 2020 has finally been officially announced for mid-October. All of the details can be found right here.

More on the Prep Naturals Glass Meal Containers:

MEAL PREP CONTAINER 1 Compartment with SmartestLock locking lid guarantee leakproof food storage without spills.

PREP MEALS AT HOME, THEN EAT ON THE GO – make a lunch box with home-cooked food for the whole family and bring it to work, school or gym. You can cook your food right in the container then save and reheat the leftovers.

1 x 30 oz GLASS FOOD STORAGE CONTAINER – Perfect for meal prepping and precise portion control. Stay healthy and save time by cooking and freezing your meals for later.

