Give yourself a fresh cut, Mangroomer’s Platinum Hair Kit now $24 (Reg. $30)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering its Prime members the Mangroomer Platinum Pro Self-Haircut Kit for $23.99 with free shipping. The 20% discount will automatically be applied during checkout. Regularly $30, this is the first price drop we have tracked in 2020 at Amazon and the lowest we can find. This is a do-it yourself haircut kit featuring a wireless trimmer (can be used corded or cordless), nine blade guards for various lengths, and a storage case. The trimmer has “hypoallergenic extra-wide self-sharpening stainless steel blades” and it uses universal voltage “so you can recharge when traveling overseas.” Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable trimmer kits out there for less, especially with the modern form-factor found on the Mangroomer above. However, it might be worth taking a look at this Conair Custom Cut 21-piece Haircut Kit for $19.99 Prime shipped. This one also includes a trimmer with nine blade guards as well as a styling comb, scissors, a cleaning brush, barber cape, and much more. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers.

More on the Mangroomer Platinum Pro Self-Haircut Kit:

The new PLATINUM PRO by MANGROOMER Do-It-Yourself Self-Haircut Kit is our most Advanced Self Haircut Kit ever! Never pay for a haircut again with this New Cutting-Edge Design and look your Best without the help of others.

The Self-Haircut Kit comes with 9 Length Guide Combs to let you choose the perfect length and style – including fades, crews and buzz cuts. The Ergonomic Rubberized Clipper fits easily in your hand for maximum control to trim head, neckline, and sideburns.

