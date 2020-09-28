Give yourself a fresh cut, Mangroomer’s Platinum Hair Kit now $24 (Reg. $30)

Sep. 28th 2020

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering its Prime members the Mangroomer Platinum Pro Self-Haircut Kit for $23.99 with free shipping. The 20% discount will automatically be applied during checkout. Regularly $30, this is the first price drop we have tracked in 2020 at Amazon and the lowest we can find. This is a do-it yourself haircut kit featuring a wireless trimmer (can be used corded or cordless), nine blade guards for various lengths, and a storage case. The trimmer has “hypoallergenic extra-wide self-sharpening stainless steel blades” and it uses universal voltage “so you can recharge when traveling overseas.” Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable trimmer kits out there for less, especially with the modern form-factor found on the Mangroomer above. However, it might be worth taking a look at this Conair Custom Cut 21-piece Haircut Kit for $19.99 Prime shipped. This one also includes a trimmer with nine blade guards as well as a styling comb, scissors, a cleaning brush, barber cape, and much more. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the early Prime Day 2020 deals. You’ll also find more information on this year’s big sale event right here and then swing by our Prime Day tricks and tips feature for even more details.

More on the Mangroomer Platinum Pro Self-Haircut Kit:

  • The new PLATINUM PRO by MANGROOMER Do-It-Yourself Self-Haircut Kit is our most Advanced Self Haircut Kit ever! Never pay for a haircut again with this New Cutting-Edge Design and look your Best without the help of others.
  • The Self-Haircut Kit comes with 9 Length Guide Combs to let you choose the perfect length and style – including fades, crews and buzz cuts. The Ergonomic Rubberized Clipper fits easily in your hand for maximum control to trim head, neckline, and sideburns.

Mangroomer

