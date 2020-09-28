Prime Day is likely just a few weeks away, and while there is plenty of anticipation building, a lack of prep work ahead of time means you’ll miss out on the best deals. Each year, Amazon’s big summer sales event is jam-packed with offers and non-stop Lightning Deals. But this time around, it’s been pushed back to October amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, Amazon’s big sale is still on the way. Head below for our favorite ways to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Prime Day Essentials: Memberships, credit cards, bookmarks

Of course, Prime Day starts and ends with an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t have one, you cannot access all of the best deals on the big day. Amazon Prime currently runs $119 for a year or $12.99 per month. A free trial is available for new customers, which is a good way to go if you’re on the fence about a longer commitment.

We’ve covered the benefits and drawbacks of Amazon’s credit card offerings plenty of times before. Come Prime Day, it’s not the worst idea to have one of these Amazon-branded cards in your stable. Particularly in the past, Amazon has offered special promotions and extra cash back during the July event that’s only available to cardholders. Learn more about Amazon’s selection of Prime-focused credit lines right here.

As I mentioned off the top, we’re going to be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of the best deals. You’ll find all of the best Prime Day deals on this landing page and in our Amazon guide, so be sure to bookmark both of those for quick access.

How to prepare for Prime Day: Update your shipping info

It seems like a no-brainer, but in the midst of all those deals flying around, you’ll want to be certain your Amazon wallet has been updated with the latest addresses. Simply jump into the ”your account” section at the top of the Amazon homepage and then click on “your addresses” to update as appropriate.

Find Amazon credits

Every little bit helps right? Prepare for Prime Day 2020 by picking up extra credits by opting for no-rush shipping. You can learn more about this promotion right here. Simply choose no-rush shipping at checkout, and you’ll receive a $1 to apply towards your next order. Whether that’s Prime Day or another time, this is an easy way to make the deals even sweeter. You’ll also want to make sure you take advantage of this $10 credit promotion if you’re an avid Whole Foods shopper.

Alexa…worth considering for your Prime Day preparations

Periodically, Amazon has offered Alexa-only deals on Prime Day. We’ve heard that this may not be in the case in 2020, but nonetheless, it’s not a bad idea to have an Alexa speaker on-hand. Go with Echo Flex for the lowest-cost barrier to entry. Of course, Amazon just announced a slew of new devices with Alexa baked-in last week, which should be discounted for the first time on Prime Day.

How else are you preparing for Prime Day 2020? Be sure that you’re following all of the 9to5Toys accounts so you don’t miss any of the best deals next month!

