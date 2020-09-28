Neiko’s digital calipers measure down to 0.0005-inches at $21.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Neiko 6-inch Digital Calipers for $21.30 Prime shipped. Down from $27, today’s deal saves you over 20% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’ve ever worked on a DIY project that required extreme measuring precision, then you likely know how inaccurate some tape measures can be. Using a pair of digital calipers can give precise readings down to 0.0005-inches or 0.01mm. These calipers make it super simple to get an exact measurement and then lock it in, allowing you to transfer it to a work piece or anywhere that you need. In my opinion, every workshop should have a quality pair of calipers always at the ready. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re alright with ditching the Neiko namesake, this pair of 6-inch digital calipers is just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll find the same overall length here, and a resolution of 0.01-inches or 0.1mm. This isn’t quite as precise as the 0.0005-inch or 0.01mm that today’s lead deal offers, but if your projects can handle a 0.01-inch measurement, then this is a fantastic alternative at a great price.

While you’re at it, take your marking game up a notch by picking up a marking knife. Most people use a pencil to make a line on a workpiece, but, using a marking knife offers many benefits. Firstly, you’ll find that it’s much more precise. It’ll also allow you to easily find the groove made by the knife when you need to make another line starting at one you already struck, giving it another benefit over using a pencil. At just $6 Prime shipped for a 2-pack when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s hard not to recommend grabbing these with your savings from today’s lead deal.

Neiko Digital Caliper features:

Finely polished stainless steel frame with knurled thumb roller and locking screw ensure smooth sliding and accurate positioning in use

Extra-large LCD screen is larger than the standard and is highly visible for easy and clear reading

One button quick change between three measuring modes including inch, fraction, millimeter for multiple conversion Style

Precise measurements range from 0-6” and 0-150mm with resolution 0. 0005”/ 1/128” 0. 01mm; Accuracy: 0. 001” 0. 02mm provides accurate results eliminating chances of error

