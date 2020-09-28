Prime members can get two Echo Dots for $40 ($80+ value)

Following the official announcement of Prime Day this morning, Amazon is kicking off a few exclusive deals for Prime members. That includes a 2-pack of previous-generation Echo Dots for $39.98 shipped when promo code DOTPRIME2PK is applied during checkout. Simply add two to your cart. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $40 or more each here with today’s effective price of $20 per unit matching the all-time low price. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. With Prime Day just around the corner, it’s a good idea to have an Alexa-enabled speaker on-hand to take advantage of all the best deals. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save further and consider going with the Echo Flex instead at $25. You’ll miss out on the kid-focused features from the lead deal, but the price is certainly very compelling. Notable specs here include a compact design that can go just about anywhere in your home that’s to its integrated plug-in and small footprint. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now that Prime Day has officially been announced, you can get all the details on this year’s big event in our coverage from this morning. Of course, we’ll be all over the 48-hour sale focused on Amazon’s most popular products along with deals on Apple products, TVs, and more.

Echo Dot features:

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

