Score 3-months of SiriusXM Premium streaming + get an Echo Dot at just $15

SiriusXM is offering 3-months of its Premiere Streaming Plan with a FREE Echo Dot for just $15. Normally $13 per month, today’s deal saves you $74 from the regular price of everything you’ll get today and marks the best we’ve tracked all-time here. While we have seen a similar promo that offered 3-months of streaming and an Echo Dot for $1, that was with Sirius’ Essential plan, while today’s deal offers the Premiere. Note: This is available for new customers only. Also, keep in mind that your subscription will automatically renew at full price after 3-months. Given this is the higher-tier streaming plan, you’ll find quite a few more channels offered here over what the Essential plan provides. There’s a full breakdown of each channel available right here. Interested in learning more about what SiriusXM has to offer? Just head on over to this page here.

Just looking to stream some music? Well, Amazon is offering 4-months of its Music Unlimited subscription for under $1 right now. Packing a $40 value here, this service delivers high-quality music to your Alexa devices along with your smartphone and more.

Just want to pick up an Echo Dot? Well, a refurbished one will set you back $35 right now Overall, opting for the SiriusXM plan is a better value should you be able to take advantage of that. However, an even better value is when you grab two Echo Dots (in new condition) for $40. This is limited to Prime members only though, so do keep that in mind. Also, something else to note is that neither of these purchases (the refurbished Echo Dot or the two-pack) includes any type of streaming, though you could opt for the 4-months of Music Unlimited if that’s something you’d be interested in.

Terms and Conditions:

OFFER DETAILS: Activate and maintain a Premier streaming subscription and pay $15.00 plus fees and taxes for your first 3 months and get a free Echo Dot (3rd generation), while supplies last. A credit card is required on this offer. Service will automatically renew thereafter every month. At the beginning of month 4, you will be charged at then-current rates (currently $13.00/month). Fees and taxes apply. You must cancel your subscription during your promotional period to avoid future charges. Please see our Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.com for complete terms and how to cancel, which includes calling us at 1-866-635-2349. All fees, content and features are subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other and may be modified or terminated at any time. Offer good only for new SiriusXM streaming subscriptions. Channel lineup varies by package. Limit 1 Echo Dot per person/household/address regardless of promotion or number of subscriptions purchased. This offer cannot be reproduced, transferred or sold. SiriusXM reserves the right to verify all claims. Actual or suspected abuse or fraudulent manipulation of the offer may result in service termination and forfeiture of gift item(s). Fraudulent requests may result in prosecution. The Echo Dot will be provided in the form of a code fulfilled on Amazon.com. Please allow up to two weeks for redemption instructions which will be provided upon validation and verification of compliance with this offer. This offer is presented exclusively by SiriusXM.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!