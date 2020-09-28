Swagtron’s Foldable Electric Scooter glides to $90 at Amazon (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Glide SK3 Foldable Electric Scooter for $89.99 shipped. Today’s deal shaves $20 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This electric scooter offers up an affordable and easy way to get from A to B. It weighs in at a mere 8.1-pounds and is able to propel riders at up to 7.5 MPH. The unit’s aluminum handlebars can be extends from 31.9- to 38-inches in height, allowing a wide variety of riders to take it for a spin. I recently grabbed an electric scooter and have had a blast rolling around town. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

It doesn’t matter who takes the scooter for a ride, they’re bound to enjoy the trip a bit more if they don’t need to carry a house key. Thankfully Kwikset’s Powerbolt 2 Deadbolt is down to $44.50. This highly-affordable deadbolt replacement can be unlocked with or without keys thanks to a passcode-unlock feature. I use two similar Kwikset locks at home.

Once home, you may want to find a comfortable place to sit. The good news is we’ve spotted Amazon’s Rivet Bayard Accent Chair for $208.50. This stylish piece of furniture is 52% off and is ready to deliver a mid-century modern look to your home. Amazon’s offer makes now a great time to refresh one of your seats.

Swagtron Glide SK3 Electric Scooter features:

The familiarity of a traditional kick scooter that delivers boosted speed-control on demand up to 7. 5 mph.

The 4.7-inch front wheel adds personality to the ride, thanks to eye-catching red-green LED front wheel.

Aluminum stem extends from 31. 9 to 38 inches for optimal riding comfort as your kid continues to grow.

