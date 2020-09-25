Amazon takes 48% off its Rivet Bayard Accent Chair, now $223

Amazon is offering its Rivet Bayard Accent Chair for $223.25 shipped. That’s $211 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $141. This Rivet offering is ready to outfit your office or living room with an additional seat. It combines a charcoal gray upholstery with tapered legs to usher in a mid-century modern vibe. The entire thing measures 33.5- by 34.2- by 32.7-inches, allowing it to easily fit well in a wide variety of rooms. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Another related deal includes the Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa at $229. Amazon shoppers are able to pocket $71 in savings, making this a notable deal worthy of your consideration. This fashionable piece features a mid-century modern appearance that’s ready to add a pop of color to your space.

With cooler months ahead, grabbing a seat is only half the battle. Thankfully you can get warm and cozy with De’Longhi’s discounted Tower Heater at $80. It features a digital control panel which makes it a cinch to configure the built-in thermostat. Grabbing it now will leave you with a savings of $20.

Amazon Rivet Bayard Accent Chair features:

This living room chair is a stylish way to add extra seating wherever you need it. Charcoal grey upholstery and tapered legs combine modern design elements with a graceful silhouette. Sit in comfort supported by foam-padded cushions, a solid wood frame and gently sloping armrests.

