TOMS Fall Flash Sale offers 25% off new boots to spruce up your wardrobe

The TOMS Boots Sale takes 25% off new fall styles with promo code BOOTS25 at checkout. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Navi Boots for men. These boots are a great option for this fall and they’re currently on sale for $90. To compare, this style was originally priced at $120. You can choose from four versatile color options and they’re cushioned for additional comfort. These boots will also pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike depending on the occasion. Best of all, they’re also water-resistant, which is wonderful for unexpected fall weather. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

