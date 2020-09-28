iPhone and Apple Watch deals abound from $80: iPhone 11 $580, Series 3 $160, more

- Sep. 28th 2020 6:43 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $79.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Note: Some listings are beginning to sell out.

iPhone 11 is also on sale from $579.99 in certified refurbished condition as part of today’s sale. That’s down nearly $120 from the new condition price and a rare discount for those looking for a fully unlocked option. We’ve seen it for less when locked into a 24-month contract, but otherwise, these discounts have been hard to come by. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Notable features here include up to 26-hours of battery life, a 12MP camera, Face ID, and more. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Other notable iPhone deals include:

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

iPhone 11 features:

Go big with an Ultra Wide 13 mm. lens with a 120° field of view for 4 times more scene. A Wide 26 mm. lens features Focus Pixels for up to 3 times faster autofocus in low light. 4K video at 60 fps on every camera. Ultra Wide camera for 4 times more scene. Rotate, crop and add filters as easily as you do with photos.

You're reading 9to5Toys

woot

