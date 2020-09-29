Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Pride Edition, more

Amazon is currently offering various official Apple Watch Bands on sale with 20% off or more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Pride Edition model at $42.99. You’d typically pay $49 for these Sport Loop Bands. This is the first discount we’ve seen since the spring and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Show your support with a Pride Edition band made of nylon. First released back at WWDC 2019, we found it to be a fun combination of the original and recently updated version in our hands-on review. The Sport Band version is also on sale today for $39.99 from the usual $49 price tag. More below.

Amazon has a number of additional deals on Apple’s official Watch bands right now. You can score the standard Sport Band at $39, which is a 20% price drop from the typical price. Browse through the entire sale here for more deals.

Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop features:

You can match this band with any Apple Watch Series 4 case of the same size. It also works with all previous versions of Apple Watch, including Apple Watch Series 3. The 40mm band works with the 38mm case; the 44mm band works with the 42mm case.

44mm: Fits 140–210mm wrists

Material: Woven Nylon

