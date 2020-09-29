Upgrade your home with either 16.4- or 32.8-feet of RGB LED lighting from $9

CNSUNWAY LIGHTING (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $8.88 Prime shipped with the code 30CNSUNWAY at checkout. You’ll save 30% with today’s deal and enjoy one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similarly sized strip in a while. You won’t be able to change the color with our voice here, but the included remote makes it simple to customize everything here. With 16.4-feet of strip, it can easily cover your entire home theater or kitchen. Plus, the waterproof design means the strip itself (but not control box or power source) can be placed in damp areas, further expanding the capabilities of this RGB LED setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars. In need of a longer LED strip? Head below for another great deal.

We’ve also spotted that CNSUNWAY LIGHTING via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $13.99 Prime shipped with the code 30CNSUNWAY at checkout. Also 30% off, you’d normally pay around $20 for this strip. You’ll find similar features to today’s lead deal here, just with dual 16.4-foot strips included in the box instead of a single one. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

CNSUNWAY RGB LED Strip features:

Multifunctional RF remote controller: It is bigger than other controllers and comfortable for you to use it. It has RF function, which allows you to adjust the modes of the light from any angel. And its use distance is longer and its controlled range is broader. It can meet your different requirements. And it has three timing modes, 0.5 hours, 1 hour, and 4 hours, which can save your electricity.

