Amazon’s latest Echo speakers get pre-order discounts with up to 20% off

Last week, Amazon introduced a host of new hardware and services at its annual event. Headlining is the new Echo Dot, which is now available in a 2-pack for $79.99 shipped when you enter promo code DOT2PACK at checkout. That’s a 20% discount and the first price drop we’ve seen on Amazon’s latest smart speaker that’s slated to ship at the end of October. On top of a new orb design, this model features upgraded internals for faster performance and better long-range hearing. It’s a great option for controlling your Alexa compatible devices, listening to music, and more. Additional speakers are discounted below.

As part of today’s promotions, you can also pick up the new Echo Dot with Clock in a 2-pack for $99.98 with code DOT2PACK. This bundle typically goes for $120. You’ll find many of the same features here noted in the lead deal above plus an integrated clock, making it a great option for your nightstand.

The new Amazon Echo is also being included in this promotion with its updated design and more robust internals. You can score a 2-pack for $169.98 with code ECHO2PK at checkout. This bundle typically goes for $200.

Get all the details on last week’s keynote address right here for additional information on Amazon’s new smart speakers, home security systems, and more.

All-new Echo Dot features:

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

