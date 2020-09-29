Massive price drop on 1-yr. Economist magazine subs: $48 shipped (Reg. $190)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of The Economist Magazine for $47.99 shipped when you apply coupon code 65565 at checkout. Regularly $190 at Amazon for a year, today’s offer is a massive $142 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Just for comparison sake, Amazon is currently offering a 3-month subscription to the Economist at $55. Needless to say, if you’re interested in this one, now’s your time to strike. More details below.

If you and someone on your gift list is interested in the “world business and current affairs” The Economist covers, this is a great chance to jump in at a major discount. You can use this deal to refresh your existing subscription, try it out for the first time, or send it to a lucky friend or family member as a gift (you can select which address to send it to and add a gift note during checkout). The Economist provides “authoritative insight and opinion on international news, world politics, business, finance, science and technology, as well as overviews of cultural trends and special reports on industries and countries.”

Be sure to browse through the Deals of the Week magazine sale right here for offers from $4 per year. Then go score your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies and hit up all of our graphic novel deals from $1.

More on The Economist Magazine:

The Economist is the premier source for the analysis of world business and current affairs, providing authoritative insight and opinion on international news, world politics, business, finance, science and technology, as well as overviews of cultural trends and regular Special reports on industries and countries. Established in 1843 to campaign against the protectionist corn laws, The Economist remains, in the second half of its second century, true to the liberal principles of its founder.

