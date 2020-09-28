DiscountMags has now kicked of its weekly sale with a solid Smithsonian deal and more. These sales are a great way to score select magazines outside of the typical weekend sales. They often times offer slightly lower pricing than you find there as well as deals on titles that don’t always appear in the wide-ranging end-of-week events. There are no shipping fees, tax, or auto-renewals at DiscountMags and the deals start from $4 today. Head below for more details.

One standout here is the Smithsonian deal. Now matching our previous low, you can score 1-year for $7.75 with free delivery every month. This one sells for $12 per year at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This one “chronicles the arts, environment, sciences and popular culture,” but it also makes you a “National Associate Member of the Smithsonian” that nets you a personalized membership card, dining discounts at the Smithsonian, and more.

The weekly Smithsonian deal is joined by three other notable offers you can browse through right here. You also have another few hours to capitalize on this past weekend’s DiscountMags sale featuring Wired, Men’s Health, GQ, and much more.

For more reading ideas, take a look at our our picks for the hottest books to look at this fall and the Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies, as well as all of the comic book deals you’ll find right here.

More on today’s Smithsonian deal:

This magazine chronicles the arts, environment, sciences and popular culture of the times. It is edited for modern, well-rounded individuals with diverse, general interests. With your order, you become a National Associate Member of the Smithsonian. Membership benefits include your subscription to Smithsonian magazine, a personalized membership card, dining discounts when you visit the Smithsonian, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!